Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: Top Bollywood Songs Of The Actor To Listen To

Diljit Dosanjh began his career as a Punjabi Singer but got his first break as a singer in Bollywood in 2012. Soon, the singer made his acting debut in Udta Punjab in 2016 in which he played the role of a Punjabi police officer. Apart from Punjabi songs, the singer has also lent his voice for some Hindi songs, here are the top 5.

Top 5 songs sung by Diljit Dosanjh

Raula

From Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal, this dance number Raula became pretty famous. The movie was based on the story of a girl who loses her engagement ring in a foreign land abroad and finds it with the help of her tour guide and eventually, falls in love with him. The film turned out to be a flop but the song became a hit instantly.

Ikk Kudi

The film Udta Punjab starring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh gave out a strong message to the world regarding drug abuse. The film was a superhit and received praises from the critics as well as the audience. One song from the movie, Ikk Kudi, was a superhit. The song was originally sung by Shahid Mallya but another version of the same song was released in Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt's voice.

Dum Dum (reprise)

Starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, Phillauri was the story of a man with an unlucky star and is married to a tree before actually getting married to a human. However, the ghost living inside the tree starts haunting him who claims to be his wife. The song was originally sung by Romy and Vivek Hariharan and the reprise version of the song was sung by Diljit Dosanjh.

Sauda Khara Khara

A recently released film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani was a comedy family film which went on to become a super hit at the theatres. The film was about two couples who go under IVF to welcome a baby into the world. But, things take a different turn when the sperms interchange and end up conceiving the other person's wife. A party number Sauda Khara Khara from the same movie was a song sung by Diljit Dosanjh and this track wills surely make you want to get up from the chair and dance.

Dil Todeya

Starring Kriti Sanon and Dilljit Dosanjh, Arjun Patiala was a film that struggled to make a mark at the box office. Diljit Dosanjh was seen as a police officer who attempts to curb crime soon after he is given the post. The singer had lent his voice for one of the songs which was a hit.

