Diljit Dosanjh And Sonam Bajwa In Never-seen-before Avatar!

Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are one of the most celebrated couples of the Punjabi Film Industry. They not only share sizzling onscreen chemistry but are thick as thieves when it comes to friendship in real life. The good looking Jodi has done around five films together so far which are all commercial successes. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh shared a few pictures on his social media with Sonam Bajwa, wherein both are dressed as a cute old couple. Take a look at as to why the popular Super Singh couple is donning this never seen before avatar.

Checkout Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa's new look

In this post shared by Diljit Dosanjh, both he and Sonam Bajwa are looking cute as a button. They look happy and old, which is a rare sight. Diljit is seen with a round potbelly with a white beard, whereas Sonam Bajwa is looking pretty donning specs and a fancy pair of earphones. Their makeup as old individuals looks truly realistic. According to the caption, both stellar performers are dressed like this for their upcoming music video. Diljit Dosanjh tilted the track as the ' New Family Bhangra Song'.

Diljit Dosanjh also shared a hilarious boomerang video shaking a leg with Sonam Bajwa. Both of them are looking simply adorable in this hysterical video-Take a look-

Popular director Arvindr Khaira will be directing this highly-anticipated Bhangra song, and lyrics are penned by Sukh Sandhu. Diljit Dosanjh has not only acted in the video but also sang the track himself. Check how sweet Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Arvindr Khaira are looking in this picture.

Apart from this, currently, Diljit Dosanjh is on a promotions spree for his upcoming film Good Newwz with Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. The movie is a romantic comedy. Good Newwz is slated for release on 27th December 2019. Songs like Sauda Khara Khara and Chandigarh Mein from the film are already smashing hits. Sonam Bajwa, on the other hand, was last seen in a single titled Naah Goriye opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, which was a smashing hit.

