Diljit Dosanjh's New Social Media Obsession Is Instagram Reels; Check Out

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, over the years, has become popular as a Bollywood star. Right from Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, Soorma, Arjun Patiala to his recently released film titled Good Newwz, the actor has been a part of a wide range of films and he has played some unconventional roles in films. Apart from his successful acting and singing career, he is also known to be quite active on social media. He keeps his fans updated about his daily activities through Instagram. Recently, the actor has been obsessed with the new feature on Instagram, Reels. Here are some of the Instagram reels shared by Diljit Dosanjh:

Diljit Dosanjh's memorable Instagram reels

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share the news of his song titled G.O.A.T trending worldwide. The song released on July 29, 2020, and produced under the label name, Famous Studios. The highly anticipated album of the singer created quite a buzz on the internet. The singer shared a clip of him singing the song. He penned, ''G.O.A.T. TRENDING WORLDWIDE 🌍 #Clash Kehan Mainu Casanova Gallan Vich Dum Ni 😎 #diljitdosanjh #goat #greatestofalltime''. Check out the reel:

Diljit Dosanjh, after the release of G.O.A.T. took to his reels to share the news that the song is trending. The song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh and the lyrics of the song are penned by Karan Aujla. The show features Diljit Dosanjh romancing model Elwa. He gave fans a glimpse of his music video and penned, ''Oh Ne LONG RACE Wale Ghode 🐎 Sunn Ley.. Jina Utey Asi An Sawaar Goriye..#Goat Trending Worldwide 🌍 #diljitdosanjh #greatestofalltime''.

Dosanjh seems to be highly obsessed with Instagram Reels. The singer used to share the news of his upcoming album, a song through Instagram posts and now with the new feature, he has been taking full advantage of it. He announced the release date of his upcoming album through reels. He wrote, ''G.O.A.T 📀 Releasing Worldwide on July 30th 🛥

#diljitdosanjh''.

Diljit Dosanjh shared the intro of the song through Instagram Reels. He also spoke about his song being available on YouTube. Sharing the reel, he accompanied it with a caption, ''G.O.A.T INTRO 🚀 FULL VIDEO on DILJIT DOSANJH YouTube Channel 🦾#greatestofalltime #diljitdosanjh''. Have a look:

