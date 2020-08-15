Did You Know 'Work It' Featured Professional Dancers In The Cast? Read Details

Netflix film Work It released on August 7, 2020. It is directed by Laura Terruso and co-produced by American singer Alicia keys, Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton. The film revolves around a group of dancers who have to perform their best in order to get into a prominent university, that is, the Duke University. Since the characters have to perform quite a lot of difficult moves, the cast of Work It included professional dancers. Read about Work It cast details:

The cast of Work It features professional dancers

Sabrina Carpenter - Quinn Ackerman

Sabrina Carpenter's character showcases how she learns to dance. So, the dancer had to showcase that her character danced poorly initially and portray how she eventually learns the craft. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actor shared that she grew up performing dance.

Liza Koshy - Jasmine

Liza Koshy is a popular YouTube personality who essays the role of Jasmine, the close friend of Quinn. She is shown to be a great dancer and has dreams of becoming a professional dancer. The actor is best known for interviewing celebs as Vogue's Red Carpet Interviewer for the Met Gala 2019.

Keiynan Lonsdale - Juilliard aka Isaiah

Julliard, played by Keynan, is shown to be yet another top dancer at the school. The actor features in the series titled Dance Academy and also in Dance Academy: The Comeback. He is known to be a professional dancer and also uploads several clips of him showcasing dancing skills on YouTube.

Jordon Fisher- Jake

Jordon is known for his performance in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. His character is shown to be a high school graduate who was a dancer and later suffered an injury. He is known for his appearance in Season 25 of Dancing With The Stars and he also managed to win the competition.

Bianca Asilo - Raven

Bianca Asilo, who plays the role of Raven in the Netflix film, is shown to be an environmentalist who regularly uploads clips on Instagram. The actor also uploads several clips on Instagram. She is also known to be a professional dancer.

Other cast members of Work It who are known to be professional dancers

Neil Robles - Chris

Nathaniel Scarlette - Tapes

Tyler Hutchings - Robby

Indiana Mehta - Priya

Briana Andrade Gomes -Trinity

Kalliane Bremault - Brit

