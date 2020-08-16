Remember When Sai Pallavi Decided To Return Her Salary For 'Padi Padi Lecha Manasu'

Sai Pallavi has been a part of several memorable films throughout her career. She received widespread attention for her performance in Premam alongside Nivin Pauly. Some of the most memorable performances of Sai Pallavi came in films like Premam, Kali, Fidaa, Athiran, Maari 2 -- all of which went on to become commercially successful. Her Padi Padi Leche Manasu remains to be one such film that was received well by critics. However, it did not manage to make a mark at the box-office. Sai Pallavi then had decided to pay back her salary for the film. Read on for more details:

Remember when Sai Pallavi wanted to pay back for 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu'

Sai Pallavi plays the role of Vaishali in the Telugu romantic-drama action film titled Padi Padi Leche Manasu, which released in the year 2018. However, the film did not perform well at the box-office. According to reports of The News Minute, the actor offered to pay back her remuneration for the film as it did not perform well at the box-office.

Reportedly, when Sai Pallavi decided to return her salary to the producer of Padi Padi Leche Manasu, the filmmaker was not ready to accept it. However, when Pallavi insisted on accepting the money, the producer of the film responded that it can be considered as her advance for the upcoming movie after Padi Padi Leche Manasu. According to the online portal, Pallavi's mother participated in the discussion, and it was eventually sorted.

In conversation with the portal, Pallavi said that she told the producer he should accept it and after he gets all his money, he can pay back or leave it. However, she said that the producer asked to accept it as an advance for the upcoming film.

Padi Padi Leche Manasu is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and features Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The 2018 film features Priya Raman, Sampath Raj, Kalyani Natarajan, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshan Pullikonda, and Sunil in supporting roles. The movie was bankrolled by Prasad Chukkapalli and Sudhakar Cherukuri and produced under the banner name, Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan. She will next be seen in Love Story and Viraata Parvam. Both movies are currently under the filming stage.

