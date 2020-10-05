Diljit Dosanjh Does 'routine Medical Check-up' With Twist, Says 'some Fun Is Needed'

Diljit Dosanjh often shares memes and hilarious posts on social media. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into his quirky and twisty eye check-up. Diljit Dosanjh wrote, '2 Vaar Tan Akh Malni Pey Gai..' (I had to rub my eyes twice). Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's funny video on Instagram.

Diljit goes for regular eye check-up

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh shows his support for farmers protesting against Agriculture bills

In this video shared on Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram feed, the singer can be seen having his eye checkup. He tries reading the alphabets hung on the wall. However, the actor fails to recite the correct alphabets. But, Diljit Dosanjh's caption explains that the actor is just pranking his doctor.

Diljit Dosanjh explains that according to him the eye check-up has to be done by making the patient stand straight and read the alphabets. Calling his doctor 'Doctor Bhenji' (Doctor sister) the artist shared with fans that the latter made him close his one eye and read the English alphabets. He further revealed that this was the reason he was pranking his doctor. Diljit Dosanjh also added that he had to rub his eyes twice during the routine medical check up.

Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram caption read as

'Eye Check Up Ho Riha C ðŸ˜Ž

Vaise Tan Bande Nu Sidha Khad Ke Padna Chaida.. Par Doctor Bhenji Kehnde ek Akh Naal Padh Ke Daso Oh V Angrezi De Akhar ðŸ˜‚ Fer Thodhi Jaee Shararat Tan Karni Hee c .. ðŸ˜œ

P.S - 2 Vaar Tan Akh Malni Pey Gai..ðŸ¤ª

Routine Medical Check Up ðŸ©º' ( Eye Check Up is happening. A person should stand straight but doctor sister asked to close one eye and read English alphabets and so some fun is needed. P.S - Twice I had to rub my eyes. Routine Medical Check Up.)

Also Read | Diljit's 'dancing car' BTS from new GOAT song makes fans go 'Kya Baat Aye Paaji'

Fans were left in splits

Several fans and followers commented on Diljit Dosanjh's latest social media post. One of the fans wrote, 'Angrezii , Hindi or Punjabi Dosanjhanwala kills it in every way ðŸ˜œðŸ™ŒðŸ˜‚'. A fan page commented, 'ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ your sarcasm level is something else ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥'. One of the users wrote, 'I love my eye disorder because menu akkhran ch tu disda ðŸ‘€ and I don't think I need treatment for this I just wanna see you everywhere â¤ðŸ˜‚@diljitdosanjh', while another added, 'Diljit: I want to get my eyes checked. *gets checked* Doctor: *writes in prescription* akh laal jatt diðŸ˜‚â¤ï¸ðŸ˜¤'.

Image Credits - Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh shares 'special soup recipe' with a 'secret ingredient'; Watch video

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Disco Singh' is a remake of the Govinda starrer 'Do Knot Disturb'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.