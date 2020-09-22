Diljit's 'dancing Car' BTS From New GOAT Song Makes Fans Go 'Kya Baat Aye Paaji'

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, to share a behind-the-scenes video from his music video G.O.A.T. video which features a dancing car. Along with the BTS video, the singer also penned an exciting caption regarding his song. Fans were left in splits after watching this video and went all out to comment all things fun.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit shared a video of him sitting on the backseat of a car and having some fun as he goes on a bumpy ride in the BTS music video. In the video, one can notice his fellow mates, Kalik West and Rahul Dutta sitting in the front seat and as the car begins to bump, one can hear Diljit saying something and having a hearty laugh. Along with the post, the singer also penned exciting news with his fans. He wrote, “G.O.A.T. ðŸŒðŸš€ New Video on the Way ðŸŽ¥ @famousstudios @kalikwest @rahulduttafilms”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, excited fans commented about the singer’s upcoming project. The post shared by the singer went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the fans went on to comment saying that they are very excited for the upcoming project, while some were stunned to see cars abroad. One of the users wrote, “paji waiting for the song and excited to see this one too in the trending @diljitdosanjh”, while the other one wrote, “Kya Baat Aye Paaji” Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Diljit Dosanjh's G.O.A. T. To Honey Singh's 'Billo Tu Aag'; Latest Punjabi Hit Tracks

Apart from this post, the actor has also been sharing several pictures and videos from his music video, G.O.A.T. He recently shared a post with the entire cast and crew of the song and also penned a happy note. In the picture, all the cast and crew can be seen sporting white and black t-shirt while Diljit dons a maroon hoodie. Along with the post, he also wrote, “G.O.A.T. Trending Worldwide”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Diljit Dosanjh's Song 'G.O.A.T' Goes Global As Europeans Dance To Viral Song

About the song

G.O.A.T. is a song that has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh. The lyrics of the song are composed by Karan Aujla. This song garnered over 72 million views since it was released. Take a look at the song below.

Also read | Diljit Dosanjh Shares 'special Soup Recipe' With A 'secret Ingredient'; Watch Video

Also read | Diljit Dosanjh Is Against The Agriculture Bills Passed Recently, Says 'save Farmers'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.