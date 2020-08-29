Diljit Dosanjh's Movies That Fans Can Binge-watch On Netflix

Diljit Dosanjh is a very well-known name in the Bollywood industry today. The Punjabi singer made his acting debut with The Lion of Punjab (2011) and hasn’t looked back since. Over the years, the actor has successfully created a huge fan base for himself in the industry. Here are some of Diljit Dosanjh’s movies that you can find on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Diljit Dosanjh's movies on Netflix

Punjab 1984 (2014)

Punjab 1984 is a historical drama, written and directed by Anurag Singh. The movie casts Diljit Dosanjh, Kiron Kher, and Pavan Malhotra as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the time of a political turmoil, where a mother leaves on a journey in search of her son who has gone missing because he has been misjudged and has been labelled as a terrorist. You can now watch this movie on Netflix.

Sardarji (2015)

Sardarji is a comedy fantasy horror drama, directed by Rohit Jugraj. The movie has been written by Sumeet Maavi and Dheeraj Rattan and casts Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, and Mandy Takhar as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a fearless Indian ghost hunter who traps ghost in a bottle, that is until he falls in love with one of the ghost. You can now watch this movie on Netflix.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Udta Punjab is an action crime drama, written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The movie casts Diljit Dosanjh, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the heavy drug abuse in the North Indian State of Punjab and how today’s youth has succumbed to it. You can now watch this movie on Netflix.

Sardaarji 2 (2016)

Sardaarji 2 is an adventure comedy-drama, directed by Rohit Jugraj. The movie is written by Sumeet Maavi and Dheeraj Rattan and casts Sonam Bajwa, Jaswinder Bhalla, and Corinne Deanna Campbell as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a very short-tempered farmer who is exiled to Australia in order to raise a large sum to money before his return. You can now watch this movie on Netflix.

Soorma (2018)

Soorma is a biographical sports drama, written and directed by Shaad Ali. The movie casts Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, and Angad Bedi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the real-life story of a sports player who made headlines for his comeback after a near-death experience. You can now watch this movie on Netflix.

