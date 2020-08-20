Diljit Dosanjh's 'Peed' Teaser Out Now; Official Video To Drop On Aug 21 At 1pm IST

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has come up with his new album, GOAT. The music video of the title track was released a few weeks ago. Now a teaser of his upcoming music video song Peed from the album is out. The complete video song is said to be released soon.

Peed music video teaser OUT NOW

Diljit Dosanjh has dropped a teaser of his forthcoming music video song Peed from the GOAT album. It will be the third video track releasing after the GOAT title track music video song. The teaser of Peed gives a glimpse at the song hinting that it is a romantic number.

The 56 seconds video shows Diljit Dosanjh walking alone in an empty desert. The song also features a girl, who is seen crying alone in front of a tree and then eagerly waiting for someone at the gate of the house. Throughout the teaser, “Meri Mohabbat Zinda Rahu Waqt Ton Bebaak UmaranTon Lambi Sareeran Ton Pare Roohan Kole” can be heard in the background in Diljit Dosanjh’s voice. Dosanjh also mentioned that the official video will be out tomorrow, 21st August 2020 by 1pm IST.

Check out the teaser below.

Peed is sung by Diljit Dosanjh. The lyrics are penned down by Raj Ranjodh and the music is directed by Gupz Sehra. The female model that features in the song is Elwa. The Peed music video is directed by Rahul Dutta with the video concept by San Dosanjh.

About GOAT

GOAT is the eleventh studio album by Diljit Dosanjh. The audio album was released on July 30, 2020, with the title track's official video dropping a day prior. There are around 16 songs in the album including a small Intro. The track listing consists of GOAT, Clash, Navi Navi Yaari, Peed, Taare, Track Suit, Faraar, Jatti, Akh Laal Jatt Di, Pyaar, Habit, Range, Patola, Whiskey and Born to Shine.

The album includes lyricist such as G. Sandhu, Karan Aujla, Raj Ranjodh, Rony Ajnali, Gill Michhrai, Happy Raikoti, Laadi Chahal, Laadi Chahal, Shree Brar, Amrit Maan, D Harp, Manjinder Brar, and Shree Brar.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh’s last album Pinkly came out in 2019. Apart from music, the artist has also appeared in many Punjabi movies like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa and more.

He made his Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed movie, Udta Punjab (2016), for which Diljit even won the Filmfare Award for the Best Debut. Later, Diljit Dosanjh also became a judge on the Indian reality television show, Rising Star and went ahead to judge the show for three seasons.

