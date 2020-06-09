Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His New Music Album Will Be Out Very Soon

The world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans. One such actor is Diljit Dosanjh, who has often been spotted posting goofy videos, showing off his culinary skills as he is spending his time amid the lockdown. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh revealed that his new music album is going to be out soon. Read ahead to know-

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming music album to be out soon

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Right from posting entertaining content to informative news, Diljit Dosanjh’s social media feed is something one must definitely look at. Recently, the singer-turned-actor took to his official Instagram account to reveal that his new music album will be out soon. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen wearing a white colour sleeveless t-shirt and a black colour beanie. He is singing in the video, what it seems to be a verse from his upcoming album. Diljit Dosanjh captioned the video, “ POH DI RAAT 👩‍❤️‍👨🌁 NEW ALBUM SOON 📀”.

Fans went gaga about Diljit Dosanjh’s post. The video received more than 91,000 views in no-time. Fans have also spammed the post with comments expressing how they cannot wait for his new release.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has been entertaining fans with his culinary skills on social media ever since the lockdown has been imposed. Not only just fans but even many celebrities were spotted praising Diljit Dosanjh for his cooking styles and ideas. Even India's most popular chef, Sanjeev Kapoor took to his social media account in order to motivate and praise Diljit Dosanjh.

OMG The REAL MASTER CHEF HIMSELF 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾



Sir Meri Taraf Se Mummy ji Ko Baut Baut Pyar and GHUTT GHUTT Ke Hugian .. Aur SIR Aap Toh Guru Ji Oh Hum Log Toh Lockdown Chef Hain 👻



REGARDS 🙏🏾🙏🏾



P.S - Lockdown Ke Baad Mai Ashirwaad Lene Aunga 🙏🏾 https://t.co/OdFaXNZvcP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

On the work front

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the comedy entertainer, Good Newwz that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolves around the story of a hilarious swap between two couples at their attempt with surrogacy. Good Newwz hit the theatres on December 27, 2019. Apart from impressing the masses with its unique storyline, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster at the box-office as well.

