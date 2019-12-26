Dimple Kapadia's Best Roles Across Her Illustrious Career In Bollywood

Dimple Kapadia is one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood film industry. Since making her debut at the age of 16, the gorgeous actor went on to play multi-faceted roles and numerous highly intriguing characters on screen. With about 80 films and many accolades in her kitty, Dimple Kapadia's successful run proved that there is much more to her than a charming face and her gorgeous tresses. Having said that, let us relive some of the actor's most outstanding performances on the big screen:

Bobby (1973)

Dimple Kapadia made her Bollywood debut with the film Bobby where she was paired opposite Rishi Kapoor in a Raj Kapoor film. Dimple Kapadia made a mark in her very first film and took the industry by storm with this massive hit which earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Dimple also became a trendsetter after sporting a white polka-dotted shirt with a black mini skirt in the film, which became a wardrobe must-have for all the girls at the time. The polka dots were also famously renamed to “Bobby print” in India after the film came out. Bobby still remains fresh in the minds of people four decades later.

Saagar (1985)

Dimple Kapadia made her comeback to films with Saagar after a self-imposed sabbatical. The irresistible actress proved that she is certainly not a one-film wonder after delivering another strong act on the big screen. Dimple managed to create a lot of buzz around her topless shot in the film which, in fact, was a wardrobe malfunction. This soon went on to become one of the most iconic scenes in Bollywood. Her intense on-screen moments with Rishi Kapoor won her another Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Saagar which also featured Kamal Haasan in a pivotal role.

Janbaaz (1986)

Dimple Kapadia delivered another stellar performance with Janbaaz where she was cast opposite Anil Kapoor. The film also featured Feroz Khan and Amrish Puri who mesmerized the audience with their power-packed performances. Dimple Kapadia stood out with her act as Anil Kapoor’s love interest where the duo was seen indulging in intimate scenes through the film.

Rudaali (1993)

The film threw light on the life of a funeral mourner, also a single mother, adeptly portrayed by Dimple Kapadia. The hard-hitting tale won the actor another National Film Award for Best Actress for her breathtaking performance. Her act was also included in Filmfare’s list of '80 Iconic Performances in 2010.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Dimple Kapadia portrayed a middle-aged, divorced alcoholic woman, who was denied custody of her daughter. The actor was paired against a much-younger Akshaye Khanna, whose portrayal was said to be carried out in the most sensitive and realistic manner possible. Dil Chahta Hai had every millennial movie buff fall in love with Dimple Kapadia all over again.

