'Tenet' Trailer: Twinkle Khanna Praises Her Mom Dimple Kapadia, Calls Her “Superwoman”

The makers of Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson's thriller film Tenet dropped its trailer yesterday. The trailer took the internet with storm keeping all the Nolan fans glued to their screens. The movie features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Kenneth Branagh, the film is counted among one of the most awaited films of 2020. The movie has not only become the centre of buzz in Hollywood but is also attracting Indian fans as Dimple Kapadia makes her Hollywood debut with this movie.

Collaborating with one of the most renowned film directors in the world, the news of Dimple featuring in a Christopher Nolan movie broke the internet when it initially came out. As the makers released the trailer of the movie yesterday, an excited Twinkle Khanna took on her social media handle to express her excitement on watching mom Dimple on the big screen. Though in the trailer, Dimple appears only for a few moments, she does not go unnoticed. From the trailer, it can be assumed that Dimple plays an important role in the Christopher Nolan movie.

Check out the trailer here:

‘Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It's a plane! It's Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet https://t.co/vgAql2Y5L9 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 20, 2019

Twinkle called her mother a superwoman. Twinkle compared her mommy to superman and praised her for setting the bar high. Dimple will be playing a pivotal role. She will be seen portraying the role of Denzil Smith’s character’s wife. A few parts of the film featuring Dimple Kapadia and Denzil Smith have also been shot in Mumbai. A few months ago, a picture of Kapadia and Nolan on the sets of Tenet was leaked online. In the picture, one could see Dimple Kapadia sporting white hair. The movie is directed by Christopher Nolan and is all set to release on July 17, 2020, in India.

