'Tenet' Trailer: Twinkle Khanna Praises Her Mom Dimple Kapadia, Calls Her “Superwoman”

Bollywood News

Tenet is scheduled to hit the cinemas on July 17, 2020. Read more to know about Nolan’s upcoming film and Dimple Kapadia's role in the movie. Know more.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
tenet trailer

The makers of Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson's thriller film Tenet dropped its trailer yesterday. The trailer took the internet with storm keeping all the Nolan fans glued to their screens. The movie features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Kenneth Branagh, the film is counted among one of the most awaited films of 2020. The movie has not only become the centre of buzz in Hollywood but is also attracting  Indian fans as Dimple Kapadia makes her Hollywood debut with this movie.

Collaborating with one of the most renowned film directors in the world, the news of Dimple featuring in a Christopher Nolan movie broke the internet when it initially came out. As the makers released the trailer of the movie yesterday, an excited Twinkle Khanna took on her social media handle to express her excitement on watching mom Dimple on the big screen. Though in the trailer, Dimple appears only for a few moments, she does not go unnoticed. From the trailer, it can be assumed that Dimple plays an important role in the Christopher Nolan movie. 

Also Read | 'Tenet' Trailer: Christopher Nolan's Back With His Time Shenanigans In Intl Spy Epic

Check out the trailer here:

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia Looks 'ageless' In A Still From Christopher Nolan's Tenet Trailer, Fans Say

Twinkle called her mother a superwoman. Twinkle compared her mommy to superman and praised her for setting the bar high. Dimple will be playing a pivotal role. She will be seen portraying the role of Denzil Smith’s character’s wife. A few parts of the film featuring Dimple Kapadia and Denzil Smith have also been shot in Mumbai. A few months ago, a picture of Kapadia and Nolan on the sets of Tenet was leaked online. In the picture, one could see Dimple Kapadia sporting white hair. The movie is directed by Christopher Nolan and is all set to release on July 17, 2020, in India. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Also Read | Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Co-starring Dimple Kapadia, First Look Out Now; See Pic

Also Read | Tenet: How Nolan's 11th Feature Film Took Him To Seven Countries

 

 

Published:
