Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Co-starring Dimple Kapadia, First Look Out Now; See Pic

With a total of ten Academy Awards in his kitty, Christopher Nolan is one of the finest and most successful filmmakers in Hollywood today. He is most famous for his enormously successful film series, The Dark Knight Trilogy. In a recent interview, Nolan has expressed that his next film, Tenet, is the most “ambitious” film that he has ever made.

The makers of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet have recently unveiled the first look of the film. The two stills that have been released from the film have John David Washington in both of them. In one of the stills, Robert Pattinson is seen to be in a conversation with John David Washington. In another shot, Washington is seen on a boat with a blurred Elizabeth Debicki in the background.

While talking to an entertainment publication, Christopher Nolan said that the team is crossing genres in a “hopefully exciting and fresh way” in Tenet. He also said that the film is not from the conventional point of view of an espionage film. He also said that Tenet has some large scale production scenes that also makes it one of the biggest films in terms of international reach.

While talking further about the film, Christopher Nolan also revealed that Tenet has been shot across seven countries. The makers have used larger-than-life sets, casts, etc. He also claimed that Tenet is the “the most ambitious film” that he has ever made.

Talking about his leading man, John David Washington, Nolan said that he is the “hero” of Tenet. He also called Washington “a massively talented actor and physically gifted”. Christopher Nolan also hilariously revealed that due to John’s athletic background, the makers have difficulty keeping up with him during the shoot of action sequences.

Tenet also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role. She will be seen portraying the role of Denzil Smith’s character’s wife. A few parts of the film featuring Dimple Kapadia and Denzil Smith have also been shot in Mumbai. A few months ago, a picture of Kapadia and Nolan on the sets of Tenet was leaked online. In the picture, one could see Dimple Kapadia sporting white hair.

Many reports suggest that the makers of Tenet will be releasing the trailer of the film alongside Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Tenet is reportedly a follow-up of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Tenet is expected to release in July 2020.

