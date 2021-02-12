Director Aparna Sen Opens Up On Upcoming Film 'The Rapist' Featuring Konkona Sen Sharma

Director Aparna Sen is coming up with a new movie titled The Rapist that features her daughter Konkana Sen Sharma. She recently opened up about her thoughts on the film. Read on:

Aparna Sen on her movie The Rapist

Aparna Sen, who’s written the script herself, said, “What drew me to this is the psychology of the three main protagonists. Stripping off the layers and carefully built up facades to get to the real person underneath is quite a challenge and a fascinating process. What is also fascinating is getting the two worlds within the country together - the India that lives in urban slums with age-old beliefs and educated urbane India with its ‘progressive’ value systems. I am sure this film will leave the viewers with certain questions - the questions that have been tormenting me for a long while.”

Played by actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal, and Tanmay Dhanania, and helmed by Aparna Sen, the movie is bound to be a thought-provoking film. It also features the reunion of the talented mother-daughter duo after several successful films including the National Award-winning, Mr And Mrs Iyer. The pre-production of The Rapist is currently underway. Principal photography is set to begin in March.

The Rapist plot

The Rapist is a story of three protagonists and how their lives are interwoven because of one horrific incident. The film looks beyond the obvious crime, to explore not only how it affects the victims, but also perpetrators of the crime. The story also delves into how one’s idealistic views are drastically altered when the truth hits uncomfortably close to home. The movie directed by Aparna Sen will reflect the trauma and aftermath of a violent sexual crime. On the other hand, Konkana Sen Sharma was last seen in Seema Pahwa's Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. The movie features Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak, Supriya Pathak, and Manoj Pahwa.

