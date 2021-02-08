Konkana Sensharma Teams Up With Mother Aparna Sen For A Hard-hitting Drama, 'The Rapist'

The two-time National Film Award-winning actor Konkana Sensharma, who was last seen alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in Seema Pahwa's Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, will next be seen in mother and celebrated filmmaker Aparna Sharma's The Rapist. In a recent interview with DNA, a source spilled the beans on the film and revealed that The Rapist is currently under pre-production and will go on floors in March this year. The portal also revealed that the upcoming film will showcase the role of society in producing rapists.

Aparna Sen and Konkana Sensharma's 'The Rapist' will be a 'hard-hitting drama'

Aparna Sen, who has predominantly worked in the Bengali film industry as a writer, director, and actor, last directed 2019's Bengali political drama Ghawre Bairey Aaj, which was the modern retelling of Rabindranath Tagore's classic novel Ghare Bairey. Now, after taking a break of one year, the nine-time National Film Award winner is all set to don the director's hat, yet again, to make a film surrounding the sensitive societal issue of rape. A recent report by DNA revealed that Aparna has teamed up with daughter Konkana Sensharma to play the lead in her upcoming 'hard-hitting drama', The Rapist.

The film has the Mr. and Mrs. Iyer director at its helm while it is bankrolled by Banijay Asia. In an interview with the portal, the 75-year-old revealed that The Rapist will examine society's contribution in producing rapists and will focus on a rape victim's trauma and circumstances, and how she deals with them. If the grapevines are to be believed, The Rapist is currently under pre-production and its shoot will commence in March 2021.

For the unversed, the Konkana Sensharma starrer will mark Aparna Sen's third Hindi film venture after 2015's Saari Raat and 2017's highly-acclaimed Sonata. Speaking about The Rapist, the Padma Shri awardee shared with the portal how rapists were never denounced by women because they knew they would only be held responsible for it anyway. She added saying that there are strong laws implied against sexual abuse today and strong action is taken against the culprits and thus, women, are able to now come forward and denounce their rapists.

