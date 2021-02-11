If You Loved 'Promising Young Woman', Here Are Other Women-centric Films To Binge-watch

Dark comedy thriller Promising Young Woman has received a lot of appreciation from the critics and audience alike. The movie is directed by Emerald Fennell and is her feature directorial debut. The plot of the movie revolves around a medical school drop out who wants to avenge the death of her friend, who was raped by her classmates. Promising Young Woman cast includes Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Connie Britton. If one liked the plot of the film, here are other women-centric films, one must definitely add to their watchlist.

Movies and shows like Promising Young Woman

1. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

The plot of this 2011 mystery thriller movie revolves around a journalist who hires a computer hacker to look for a woman who has been missing for over 40 years. But what the duo discover, turns their life upside down. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

2. Suffragette

This 2015 historical drama film revolves around the Suffragette movement which gained momentum in the early 20th century. It showed how women were fighting for their right to vote and right to equality. The movie won several awards as well and has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

3. Kill Bill Vol 1

This 2003 action movie revolves around an assassin who has been given the code name of The Bride who wakes up from coma after four years. She was brutally attacked by her boss and now she wants revenge. This is one of the movies like Promising Young Woman. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

4. North Country

This 2005 drama film tells the story of a woman who escapes her abusive relationship and flees with her children. She starts working in a mine but her father does not approve so. The movie has an IMBD rating of 7.3. This is one of the movies like Promising Young Woman.

5. Sweet/Vicious

This drama-comedy series revolves two best friends who come together to stand up against those bully people at school. They secretly act as vigilantes. The series also highlights how the victim is often blamed for what happened to them. The movie has an IMBD rating of 7.7. It is one of the shows like Promising Young Woman.

6. Killing Eve

The plot of this 2018 drama series revolves around a spy called Eve and Villanelle who is a skilled killer. Both of these women are obsessed with each other and both ave been tasked with killing a psychopathic assassin. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

