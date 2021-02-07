Samantha Akkineni Movies Where Her Character Lost Her Love; Check The List

Indian actress Samantha Akkineni, who is known for primarily working in Telugu and Tamil films, made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu romance film Ye Maaya Chesave and which was also filmed in Tamil version simultaneously called Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The actress has since appeared as the leading actress in many films like Dookudu, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Attarintiki Daredi and more. The actress is known for her roles in romantic and drama movies where she has loved and lost. On that note, here's a list of Samantha Akkineni's films in which the actress lost love:

Samantha Akkineni's films

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu is a musical romantic drama film featuring Nani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the relationship between Nani and Samantha's characters who constantly fight but deep down, love each other all the same. Even though the film received mixed reviews, it was a box office success and was declared a hit. The film was co-written, co-produced and directed by Gautham Menon. Take a look at the trailer below.

Eega

Eega is a fantasy action film starring Sudeep, Nani and Samantha. The film's narrative is in the form of a bedtime story told by a father to his daughter. The film revolves around Nani, who is in love with Samantha's character Bindu but she is killed by Sudeep who is obsessed with her. Nani reincarnates as a fly to get his revenge and protect Bindu. The film was written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Take a look at the trailer below.

Majili

Majili is a romantic sports film starring Naga Chaitanya as Poorna, Samantha Akkineni as Sravani & Divyansha Kaushik as Anshu in the lead roles. Subbaraju, Rao Ramesh, and Atul Kulkarni play supporting roles in the film. The movie is a tale of failed cricketer Poorna, who gets married to Sravani after being heartbroken and left by his ex-girlfriend Anshu. Sravani has always loved him secretly although he does not quite feel the same. The movie revolves around the two characters and, Meera who Poorna meets midway and realises she is the daughter of his now deceased ex. The film was directed by Shiva Nirvana. Take a look at the trailer below.

Super Deluxe

Super Deluxe is a crime black comedy-drama film with elements of science fiction and fantasy featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, and Ramya Krishnan in leading roles in separate segments. Mysskin, Gayathrie, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Bagavathi Perumal, and Mirnalini Ravi play supporting roles in the film. Samantha plays an unhappily married woman who falls into some trouble as she reconciles with her ex boyfriend. The film was directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Take a look at the trailer below.

Jaanu

Jaanu is a romantic drama film starring Sharwanand and, Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles with, Samantha playing the titular character Janaki Devi aka Jaanu. The film revolves around the reunion of former students some fifteen years after their graduation. The reunion also serves as a chance for the lead characters to resolve issues which resulted in their breakup the first time around. The film is written and directed by C. Prem Kuma and, is a remake of his own Tamil film '96. Take a look at the trailer below.

