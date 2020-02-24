Tiger Shroff Ran Through A Series Of Real Blasts For 'Baaghi 3', Says Director

Tiger Shroff is all set to star in the upcoming action thriller film, Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff also starred in the first two films of the franchise, which were two of the best and most popular films of his career. The director of Baaghi 3, Ahmed Khan, recently revealed that Tiger Shroff liked to keep the action sequences of his films as authentic as possible.

During an interview with a leading daily, Ahmed Khan said that the actor actually ran through a real minefield for a scene in Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff actually ran across a real minefield for a shot in Baaghi 3

Talking to the leading daily, Ahmed Khan said that they shot 90 to 95 blasts together for a scene. Then they were worried and scared about the fact that Tiger Shroff was doing the scene himself. He also added that it was quite a dangerous stunt and that it did not have any VFX.

The director also revealed that Tiger Shroff's back was scratched and hurt, but he did not stop running. He also thanked the Army of the various gulf countries where the film was shot.

Later in the interview, Tiger Shroff himself spoke and revealed that they had very little shooting time, so they had to do everything live-action. They used to shoot and edit on the set and then send the scenes to India.

Tiger Shroff said that because they had to release the film in March this year, they were busy shooting till November and December. Tiger then added that they did not have time to use VFX separately. So they decided that whether it be tank or chopper or weapons, they would do all the action scenes live.

Baaghi 3 is set to release on March 6, 2020, and alongside Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in prominent roles.

