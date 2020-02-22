Shraddha Kapoor Says Tiger Shroff's Got A Humorous Side Which Gets Dark At Times

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have been a trending topic since the makers announced their third addition to the Baaghi franchise. The Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer will showcase the two in lead roles while Tiger's character, Ronnie will be making his comeback on the big screen. Shraddha Kapoor recently spoke to a news publishing house and revealed her thoughts on her co-star Tiger Shroff. Read more to know about what Shraddha had to say about Tiger Shroff.

Also Read | Sajid Nadiadwala Celebrates Birthday With 'Baaghi 3' Actors Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's views on co-star Tiger Shroff

Sharddha Kapoor feels the love Tiger Shroff shares for doing action films and how disciplined he is towards his work. Shraddha also lais emphasis on how Tiger has a humorous side to him which might be a reason for their future collaboration. Kapoor reveals the film has got some never-seen action sequences before and feels no other actor than Tiger could be able to pull it off.

Also Read | Fans Call 'Bhankas' A Blockbuster; Praise Tiger & Shraddha For Their Dance Moves

In an interview, Shraddha said Tiger has 'good energy, is super disciplined and the only actor who can do justice to a franchise like Baaghi because his action is a one-of-a-kind'. She ended the conversation by saying that she’d love to do a quirky comedy with him someday because of the “humorous side which gets dark at times”

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Rock The Conventional Yet Modern Lehenga Like No Other

About Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is the third addition to the famous Bollywood action thriller that has featured Tiger as the lead in all three films. The latest pair is supposed to hit the cinemas on March 3, 2020, and been getting much attention from the fans. Baaghi 3 is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and is being produced under the Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Janhvi Kapoor's 'desi' Looks For Every Occasion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Favourite Destinations, Travel Tips, And Many More; Find Out Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.