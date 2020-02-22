Tiger Shroff's Instagram Features A 'Baaghi 3' Picture With A Brilliant Caption; Read

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have been on a promotional spree as their Baaghi 3 release date is fast approaching. The stars have been on their feet to promote their action-thriller that has brought back its original leading cast from Baaghi.

The duo have been sharing a number of posters, songs and first looks from the sets of the film. Similarly, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share a never seen picture from the sets of Baaghi 3. Read more about Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post.

Tiger Shroff's humourous Baaghi 3 post

Tiger Shroff shared a picture of him that shows the star’s outstanding physique for the film. His picture looks like a snap from an action sequence but Shroff’s humourous caption certainly lightens up the mood.

The Heropanti actor captioned the post with, “Me vs promotions be like ... this battle i prob cant win🙈 #march6th i see you ❤️ #baaghi3”. Tiger Shroff has been an active user of the social media and has shared a number of funloving posts on his handle.

Tiger Shroff's Instagram

The actor has managed to get 19.3 million followers on his Instagram and has been continuously uploading some never seen Baaghi 3 pictures. A number of fans have gotten stuck to SOTY 2’s profile to get a sneak peek into the film, Baaghi 3. Here are some the film's posts shared by the actor.

