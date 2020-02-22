The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tiger Shroff's Instagram Features A 'Baaghi 3' Picture With A Brilliant Caption; Read

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff recently shared a picture of himself from the sts of Baaghi 3 on his Instagram and added some funny lines as the picture's caption. Read more

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
tiger shroff

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have been on a promotional spree as their Baaghi 3 release date is fast approaching. The stars have been on their feet to promote their action-thriller that has brought back its original leading cast from Baaghi.

The duo have been sharing a number of posters, songs and first looks from the sets of the film. Similarly, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share a never seen picture from the sets of Baaghi 3. Read more about Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Hot Photoshoot For Dabboo Ratnani Has Got Disha Patani Swooning

Also Read | Sajid Nadiadwala Celebrates Birthday With 'Baaghi 3' Actors Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger Shroff's humourous Baaghi 3 post

Tiger Shroff shared a picture of him that shows the star’s outstanding physique for the film. His picture looks like a snap from an action sequence but Shroff’s humourous caption certainly lightens up the mood.

The Heropanti actor captioned the post with, “Me vs promotions be like ... this battle i prob cant win🙈 #march6th i see you ❤️ #baaghi3”. Tiger Shroff has been an active user of the social media and has shared a number of funloving posts on his handle. 

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Bhankas Song From 'Baaghi 3' Can Be A New Addition To Your Wedding Playlist

Also Read | Jackie Shroff Kisses Son Tiger Shroff's Photograph At Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Launch

Tiger Shroff's Instagram

The actor has managed to get 19.3 million followers on his Instagram and has been continuously uploading some never seen Baaghi 3 pictures. A number of fans have gotten stuck to SOTY 2’s profile to get a sneak peek into the film, Baaghi 3. Here are some the film's posts shared by the actor. 

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shares Some Fun BTS Footage From The Making Of Bappi Da's Song 'Bhankas'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FADNAVIS DEMANDS APOLOGY
SIT TO INVESTIGATE ANDHRA DIVISION
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
RJD'S TEJASHWI YADAV PLAYS CRICKET
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE