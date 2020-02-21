Sajid Nadiadwala Celebrates Birthday With 'Baaghi 3' Actors Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala turned a year older on Tuesday, February 18, and celebrated his birthday with the team of Baaghi 3. Present at the party were Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Ahmed Khan, and others. The Baaghi 3 duo along with the choreographer had a gala time with the birthday boy. In the pictures, that went viral on social media, we can see Sajid cutting the cake with Tiger, Shraddha, and Khan in presence.

Take a look:

Sajid Nadiadwala revels in making unexpected ensembles. With a streak of blockbusters to his credit, he is one of the most bankable names in the Hindi film industry. Many of the actors who have worked with him took to their social media handles to wish Sajid on his birthday on Tuesday.



Happy Bday Nadiad❤❤you believed in me at a time when nobody did, you made me a part of your family & supported me when I needed it the most! You keep inspiring me to be a better version of myself & I truly wish you all the happiness always! Have an awesome day Blockbusterrr🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/8HGxoNI4ms — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 18, 2020

Dearest Saj.... wishing you a fantastic birthday my friend. May god bless you with best of health, happiness & love. Aaayeeeeee!!!!!! #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/azFvKULPOC — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 18, 2020

He was the first one to bring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty together in Waqt Hamara Hai in 1993, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega in 2000, Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in Housefull 2 in 2012, and now he brings Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff together in Baaghi 3. Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the top producers of the country and hit a hattrick of superhits in 2019 with Super 30, Chhichhore, and Housefull 4. In 2020, he has films like Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey, '83, Baaghi 3, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty.

