Director Onir Opines On Milind Soman Representing "Third Gender" In 'Paurashpur'

Milind Soman on Saturday shared the first look of his next web-series Paurashpur where he plays Boris, who represents the 'third gender'. But director Onir put across his opinion and wrote, "When will someone from the 'third gender' get to perform as 'third gender' on screen."

He further wrote, "Reminds me of the time when women were not allowed to act or it was considered to be not honourable enough, and men had to dress up as women. Will the queer community have to also await decades more to find space on the screen. Ironically we were just discussing this at Rainbow Literature Festival."

A user replied to Onir and wrote, "When people start going to theaters for content and not glamour. Movies are a business, they need to get crowds in." And Onir responded by saying, "Fair enough as long as you stop pretending that you are empowering the community. No, you are exploiting our stories and keeping us out of the narrative."

I don’t think you get the point , or you don’t want to . I will just stop at being a film maker and out and proud not buying your point that disempowering a gender and profiting from that is ok . You can continue to believe otherwise — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) December 5, 2020

Touted to be one of the 'biggest web series' ever brought to the audiences, ALTBalaji recently unveiled the character posters of the upcoming magnum opus show Paurashpur. Fitness enthusiast and great actor Milind Soman will be seen playing the role of a revolutionist named Boris who strongly believes that both men and women are equal and they both deserve to be treated equally.

"Never played someone like this before!! For the third gender in the world of Paurashpur, it has always been a power struggle! A sharp mind and a charming personality; witness the many shades of love and the quick-wit of Boris, only in #Paurashpur," Soman wrote.

