Actor Shilpa Shinde is all set to star in web series Paurashpur on the OTT platform Zee5. Her photos from the sets of Paurashpur have been going viral on different social media platforms. Shilpa Shinde is looking gorgeous in traditional attire paired with designer jewellery. Take a look at the post.

Shilpa Shinde's look in Paurashpur goes viral on social media

Shilpa Shinde will play a pivotal role in web series Paurashpur. According to a report by Zee News, she will be visible portraying Queen Meerawati in the upcoming show. Meanwhile, the actor’s photos from the sets of the series have been making rounds on the internet. Numerous fan pages have been talking about Shilpa Shinde's look in Paurashpur on different social media platforms.

Shilpa Shinde has opted for a traditional look for her role in Paurashpur. In three photos, the actor is visible in a red designer ethnic wear. To match with her attire, she has worn heavy neckpiece, earrings, nose ring, and Matha Tikka. Shinde has kept her curly hair loose and went for bridal makeup. With her red and golden outfit, the actor has applied a red lip colour and has highlighted her eyes with kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. She has also accessorized anklet with the dress while posing in the royal backdrop featuring a bedroom.

In one close up photo, Shilpa Shinde wore a black and golden saree or lehenga. She paired a plunging v-neckline blouse, with a sequined dupatta featuring a broad border. The actor accessorized her ethnic outfit with golden and red jewellery. She sported statement earrings, neckpiece, nose ring, Matha Tikka, and bracelets, for a rounded off look. Check her photos:

All about Paurashpur's cast

The actor reportedly revealed how excited was she to be a part of the 'fresh and untouched' project in the digital space. Speaking about her character in Paurashpur she explained having many shades. Shinde expressed being thrilled to step into the shoes of Queen Meeravati. The web series also features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, and Flora Saini in pivotal roles. Paurashpur will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Club soon.

