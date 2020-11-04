Maheep Kapoor Shares Her Karwa Chauth Pics Over The Years; See Photos

Karwa Chauth is here and festivities have begun in the B’town homes. Maheep Kapoor has often been seen donning some beautiful Indian ensembles on this special occasion every year. The jewellery designer took to her Instagram to share snaps with her husband on the festival through the years. Have a look:

Maheep Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth look over the years

Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram today on the occasion of Karwa Chauth to share pictures of her and husband Sanjay Kapoor, on this day in the last few years. Kapoor has shared a series of 7 pictures from Karwa Chauth festivities in the past. The first 5 pictures see her striking a pose with Sanjay Kapoor; the sixth picture is of Mehndi clad hands and the seventh picture sees a bunch of women doing the puja, which also includes Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor. Fans and followers of Maheep have dropped wishes and comments on the pictures. Some of them have also commented with heart emojis. Sanjay Kapoor has also dropped 2 red heart emojis on the post shared by his wife. Have a look at the comments:

Maheep Kapoor's Instagram stories about Karwa Chauth

Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories as she shared various pictures of her Karwa Chauth preparations. She shared a story as she put her own Mehendi for the occasion, followed by a picture of her Sargi, which is the meal that the fast-observing women eat before the sunrise. Kapoor, also shared a story to wish others a “Happy Karwa Chauth” with an image of a woman looking through the sieve at the moon.

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor got married in the year 1997 and have two kids Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. The latter who just turned 21 on November 2, 2020, saw wishes pour in on her birthday from various Bollywood celebrities on her special day. Maheep shared a picture of Shanaya on her Instagram and her a Happy 21st Birthday.

