Director Ranjeet Gupta On Jagdeep And Om Puri's Last Film 'Omprakash Zindabad'

Late actors Jagdeep and Om Puri's last film Omprakash Zindabad, a tribute to both the actors, will release on December 18 this year. It is produced by Khalid Kidwai and directed by Ranjeet Gupta. Director Ranjeet Gupta opened up on working with the two terrific actors.

On sharing his working experience with Jagdeep, Gupta said, "Jagdeep ji was an amazing person. Despite his age, he was a child at heart. He is playing a very comic role of a King of bygone days. (Kulbhushan Kharbanda ji is playing his younger brother also a King who is the younger brother of the king). He was excited to hear that he would get to play a King as he never played such a role. Initially he said that he won’t be able to shoot in Lucknow, UP, as he does not like shoot outdoors. But we had to because of real locations there. Jagdeep ji so wanted to do this role that he got out of his comfort zone and travelled with us to Lucknow. He enjoyed shooting there. His nature was such that he was always in jolly mood, and very enthusiastic. It was fun working with him."

He further adds, "I really miss him, especially with the release of the film. He was an amazing actor and a jolly person to work with, full of energy and enthusiasm. He loved his character in this film and enjoyed performing it."

The film also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Bhardwaj, Seema Azmi, Abhay Joshi, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain. It is the last film of Jagdeep and Om Puri and will hit the silver screen under the banner of Paranoma Studios.

Om Puri's last movie

Talking about the film, producer Khalid Kidwai said, "After this film completed, it faced a lot of issues from the censor board and then Om Puri's demise. Finally, we had got a green signal but due to COVID-19, it was again put on hold. Now after a long wait, the film is going to release on December 18. I'm thankful to Panorama Studio for getting on board. This film is a tribute to late actor Om Puri as it's his last film. The name Omprakash Zindabad is dedicated to him. I hope audiences will like this satire. Also, my tribute to Jagdeep sir as it is also his last film. I'm very happy that the film is releasing and emotional too because both the amazing actors are not present amongst us," he added.

