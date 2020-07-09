Jagdeep's Kids Naved, Javed Jaffrey's Post-Boogie Woogie Work Left Him Lots To Be Proud Of

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away in his Mumbai residence on July 8. Aged 81, the actor reportedly passed away due to age-related health problems. According to media reports, Jagdeep’s burial is to take place in Mumbai on July 9. Late actor Jagdeep's sons, Javed and Naved were judges of a very popular dance reality show, Boogie Woogie. Here is a look at what are they doing now.

Naved Jaffrey

Naved Jaffrey is a television director and is the brother of Javed Jaffrey. He is credited for having created and directed Boogie Woogie. The show has seven seasons and the first season aired in 1996. The show was very popular and enjoyed a huge viewership. The show gave many people a platform to show their dance skills and is still and is still remembered for the amazing dance performances put up by each contestant. Naved Jaffrey has also directed reality shows like Power Couple and Salaam Bachche.

Javed Jaffrey

Javed Jaffrey is known for his work as an actor, voice actor, dancer, comedian and impressionist. Javed Jaffrey started his career with the 1985 Bollywood film, Meri Jung in which he played the role of Vikram Thakral. The actor went on to do around 60 films in his career.

Where is he now?

Javed Jaffrey was recently seen in a Netflix original film, Maska. Maska was directed by Neeraj Udhwani and starred Javed Jaffrey, Manisha Koirala, Nikita Dutta and debutant Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani. In the movie, Javed portrayed the character of Rustom Irani.

Prior to this, he was seen in Bala, an Amar Kaushik directorial. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Javed Jaffrey portrayed the character of Bachchan Dubey. The film released in the year 2019.

Boogie Woogie

For years, Javed Jaffrey was the judge of the Indian dance competition television series that aired from 1996 to 2004. Javed Jaffrey last appeared on the small screen in the series, The Final Call which released in the year 2019. He portrayed the character of Siddharth Singhaniya in the series.

Future projects for Javed Jaffrey

Reportedly, Javed Jaffrey has a few projects lined up his way. The actor will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Coolie No. 1. While Sooryavanshi is a Rohit Shetty directorial, Coolie No. 1 is has been directed by David Dhawan. The movies are expected to release later in 2020.

