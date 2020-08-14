Director Subhash Ghai & Mahima Chaudhary Had Fall Out Because Of Aishwarya Rai?

Mahima Chaudhary who had made her acting debut with Pardes, directed by Subhash Ghai, had alleged that she was bullied by him. The actor had revealed that the director told producers not to cast her in their projects. In an old interview, the director had reportedly revealed that the reason behind the fall out between the two was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Mahima-Subhash Ghai had a fall out due to Aishwarya

Filmibeat reported that in an old interview of Subhash Ghai, he had gone on record and said that Mahima was cut up with him because of Aishwarya Rai. Reportedly, speaking to Saibal Chatterjee in 1998, Subhash was asked why he opted for Aishwarya Rai for Taal. The director had revealed that four other actors were also considered.

Among Aishwarya, Manisha Koirala, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena and Mahima Chaudhary, Aishwarya was chosen. Ghai reportedly said that she fit the role like a glove. Reportedly, he further said that hence Mahima was cut up with him.

Reportedly, Ghai was further asked if he had resolved the issue with Mahima. Reportedly, back then the director had revealed in the same interview that the chapter has been closed. He had further said that the dispute was not for money and all is forgotten.

The director had also said that Mahima was free to do what she wants with her career. On another note, Mahima had become the talk of the town after the success of her debut. However, because of her fall out, she lost several projects which included cult film, Satya.

Present-day statements

However, that was an old interview, and things seem to have changed since then. So when Mahima Chaudhary claimed that she was bullied by Ghai, his first reaction was that he is ‘amused’ with the piece of news. The director had reportedly said that Mahima and himself are friends and are still in touch through text messages. He further praised her and said she is a mature and nice woman.

Subhash Ghai had also added to his statements that Mahima is a jovial person and he trusts her. He further said that he admires her great gesture when she did a guest appearance in a song in his last film, Kaanchi. He further said that people get entertained with the smallest of an old tiff, which is normal in the course of life in showbiz.

Image credits: Aishwarya, Subash Ghai and Mahima Instagram

