Sonakshi Sinha Slams 'online Abusers'; Says 'they Have No Idea What's Going To Hit Them'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has been vocal about trying to put the perpetual issue of cyberbullying to an end with her social media campaign titled Full Stop to Cyber Bullying to create awareness about cyberbullying and offers solutions to deal with it. Recently, the actress shared a hilarious post on social media where she posted her throwback picture reading something on her mobile phone. While captioning the post, the actress compared her looks with that of looking at the online abusers who have no idea what's going to hit them.

Sonakshi Sinha shares a quirky post

The actress shared the picture on her Instagram where she is seen smirking while looking at her mobile phone with a smirk. While captioning the quirky post, the Dabangg actress wrote that this is her expression when she looks at the online abusers who have no idea what is coming their way. Further, Sonakshi urged her fans and followers to watch her latest episode ‘Ab Bas’ on Instagram if people are falling prey to online abuse and harassment. At last, Sonakshi wrote that people now do not have to bear everything while sitting at home.

Earlier, the Kalank actress shared the episode 4 titled ‘Ab Bas’ of her campaign on Instagram. She captioned this video saying that one should stop a 'villain' and if we do stop a bully, it prevents others from getting bullied. The video post has gone on to garner over 20 thousand likes within an hour.

Sinha captioned it saying, “Ab Bas.. episode 4. Stopping a villain is an act of heroism. Be a hero for all. If you stop one bully, you might save a hundred people from harassment! Bell the bullies! Kyunki #AbBas. A fourth chapter out now, have a look! @mansidhanak @vinavb @deepikanarayanbhardwaj. @maliniagarwal @akanchas @unicefindia @studiounees. @aasthakhandpur @missionjoshofficial”. Here is the IG post by the actor:

In the video, the actor talks to Mansi and Vinav, who are the founders of Mission Josh. In the video, they talked about the importance of social media. Sinha also welcomed Akancha Srivastava, the founder of Akancha Against Harassment. The video also roped in several other people who shared their knowledge and feelings about the social issue of cyberbullying.

