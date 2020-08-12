Mahima Chaudhry says, 'Subhash Ghai bullied me & took me to court; was dropped from Satya'

Nepotism and the ‘insider vs outsider’ has once again become much-debated topics as numerous stars like Kangana Ranaut alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was treated unfairly by the industry. It goes without saying that the star kids are given a grand launch, but those not from a film family have to struggle their way through multiple auditions, rejections and sometimes even unfavourable demands. The struggles also don’t necessarily end at the first film, and sometimes continue after that, as Mahima Chaudhry recently pointed out.

Mahesh Chaudhry says Subhash Ghai bullied her

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mahima claimed that she was bullied by Subhash Ghai, who had launched her with the 1997 hit Pardes. The actor claimed that the director was intent on stalling her first show, and even moved court to block her.

The Dhadkan star said the veteran even issued advertisements in film magazines at that time that anyone wishing to work with her, should first approach Ghai. Though he claimed that it would be a ‘breach of contract’, Mahima stated that no such contract was signed that claimed she had to take his permission to sign shows or films.

She shared that the entire phase was very ‘stressful’ for her and that only four celebrities, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan, and Rajkumar Santoshi supported her then and told her, not to worry and not allow him to bully her. She claimed that no one else had supported her at that time.

Mahima claimed that Ghai’s initiatives had already led to ‘damage’, as that led to her being dropped from Satya, just two days before the shoot. She stated that she was excited about the film being her second venture and revealed that she had taken the signing amount, discussed the first look, and even spoke about it in interviews.

However, she stated that Ram Gopal Varma did not even have the ‘decency’ to inform her or her manager that she had been ousted. Mahima said that she came to know about it through the media that he had started shooting without her. RGV eventually cast Urmila Matondkar in the film, which has gone to attain cult status since then.

Mahima claimed that had she been from the industry, she would not have to face such bullying. The actor asserted that it was important to stand up and fight.

Mahima Chaudhry's career

After Pardes that won her Best Debut awards, Mahima featured in films like Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin. Daag: The Fire and Dil Kya Kare before winning numerous awards for Dhadkan. She featured in films opposite Akshay like Khiladi 420, and Salman Khan in cameos in Baghban and Tere Naam. Critically acclaimed Sehar, multi-starrers like Lajja and LOC Kargil and comedies like Home Delivery and Sandwich in the middle of last decade were some of the other highlights of her career.

