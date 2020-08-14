Salman Khan & Bhumika's 'Tere Naam' Clocks 17 Years; Director Satish Kaushik Thanks Team

Satish Kaushik's directorial Tere Naam released on August 15, 2003. As the film clocked 17 years, director Satish took to his Instagram on August 14 and shared a video. As seen in the clip, Satish Kaushik croons the song Tere Naam and says, "Wishing everyone, all the unit members, Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla, producer Sunil Manchanda, Ravi Kishan, Himesh Reshammiya, everyone associated who made this film a memorable one. Thanks, everyone."

On sharing the video, Satish Kaushik wrote, "17 Years Of Tere Naam. Congrats to all who made this film a memorable one. Performances of Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla, Ravi Kishan & music of Himesh Reshammiya still reverberates. Thx my producers @fullsunil & Mukesh Talreja, lyricist Sameer cinematographer Sriram, writer latejainendrajain & all the people, unit members who made this film a memorable one. Congrats."

17 years of Tere Naam

As Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla's film clocked 17 years, fans took to Twitter and reminisced the actors' on-screen chemistry. A user wrote, "Film touches directly the heart of the people." Another fan wrote, "That hairstyle of Tere Naam was my all-time favourite." Fans went on to talk about Salman Khan's hairstyle in the film. Some also questioned about Tiger 3's updates.

About Tere Naam

Tere Naam stars Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles. The movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Savita Prabhune, Ravi Kishan, among others. The film chronicles the bittersweet relationship between Radhe and Nirjara (Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla). Radhe, a brawler, falls in love with an innocent student Nirjara. However, when he proposes her, Nirjara rejects his proposal due to his habits. A heartbroken Radhe changes his habits to win her heart.

Tere Naam songs

The title track of the film titled Tere Naam hit the bullseye. Most of the songs in the film are composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The songs titled Tumse Milna, Tune Saath Jo Mera Chhoda, Odhni, among others remain fresh in the hearts of fans. The song O Jaana, sung by Udit Narayan, Kamaal Khan, K.K., Alka Yagnik has hit a staggering number of views online. O Jaana song features Mahima Chaudhry with Salman Khan.

