Ranveer Singh Has Worked With Many Directors; Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali & More

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular names in the Bollywood. He has appeared in around 12 films till now and has worked with several acclaimed directors. Read to know more about the filmmakers that Ranveer Singh has worked with. Some of the actor's movies that have received widespread critical acclaim and popularity among the audience, including Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer Singh has worked with these directors

Shaad Ali

Kill Dil starring Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar, Parineeti Chopra and Govinda was directed by Shaad Ali. It was his fourth directorial venture after Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. It received mixed reviews and failed at the box office, as per reports.

Aditya Chopra

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Befikre was helmed by Aditya Chopra. The film released in 2016 to mixed reviews and did a below-average business at the box office. Aditya returned as a director after eight years. His previous ventures were Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Ali Abbas Zafar

Released in 2014, Gunday was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan. The film earned mix reviews and fared well at the box office, as per reports. It was Ali’s second directorial project as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan was his first.

Vikramaditya Motwane

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera. The film was critically acclaimed but tanked at the Indian box office, as per reports. This film was Vikramaditya’s second movie, after Udaan.

Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The movie was well-received by the audience and was a blockbuster at the box office, as per reports. Ranveer became a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe with the film as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao, also known as Simmba.

Maneesh Sharma

Ranveer Singh and Maneesh Sharma both made their debut as an actor and director, respectively, with Band Baaja Baaraat. The two worked again in their second consecutive film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Both movies star Anushka Sharma and were successful, commercially.

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh’s ventures together are Dil Dhadakne Do, in 2015, and their recent one was Gully Boy, in 2019. Both the films were well received by the audiences and performed well at the box office. Zoya previously directed films such as Luck By Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are among the most prominent actor-director duos in Bollywood. Their ventures together are Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). All three films received positive reviews from critics and performed exceptionally well at the box office. Bhansali is one of the most notable filmmakers with acclaimed films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Black.

