"I Am Blessed To Work With Akshay Sir," Says Ranveer At 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Launch

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role opposite Katrina Kaif. The movie will be the upcoming instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also appear in the film, reprising characters from Singham and Simmba, respectively. Ranveer talked about working in the film with Akshay. Read to know what he said.

Ranveer Singh on working with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi

The trailer launch of Sooryavanshi was recently held in Mumbai. The Sooryavanshi cast, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, along with the director Rohit Shetty appeared at the event. The trailer has got great reviews from audiences.

As Ranveer Singh was interacting with the reporters, he mentioned his enthusiasm for the film. He said that he was too excited. He does not know whether he is excited about sharing screen space with his idols Akshay and Ajay or reuniting with Rohit. Ranveer stated that he is as excited as the audience.

Ranveer Singh added that during Simmba, there was a combined scene of him and Ajay. It was a huge moment for him. When he checked that scene in the monitor, Rohit knew he was having a moment. The Gully Boy star stated that today, he is starring with Akshay Kumar and he feels incredibly blessed.

Ranveer Singh plays Inspector Sangram Bhalerao, also known as Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Released in 2018, Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady. The movie received mostly positive reviews from the audiences and was a blockbuster at the box office, as per reports. Ajay Devgn was seen in a cameo. Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi was introduced in the movie.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The films also star Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Abhimanyu Singh, and Vivan Bhatena. Akshay Kumar will be seen as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Katrina Kaif is said to play his wife. Sooryavanshi is among the most awaited films of the year and is scheduled to release on the evening of March 24, 2020.

