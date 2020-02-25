Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Ranveer Singh's Performance In Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'

The Indian author, Anupama Chopra, hosts the famous talk show, Actors Adda by Film Companion. Recently, the makers of the show narrowed down to some of the greatest performances of the decade and called the actors for a group chat. Among these actors were the famous Gully Boy pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. During the show, Alia Bhatt commented on Ranveer’s performance in Simmba and said that it is harder to make such films. Read ahead to know more-

Alia Bhatt on Ranveer Singh's performance in Simmba

There is no doubt about the fact that both, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh come under the category of the greatest performances in the last decade. During the talk show held by Anupama Chopra, Ranveer Singh revealed the fact that after his blockbusters, Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy released one after the other, he often found fans praising his character as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and Murad in Gully Boy. What shook the actor was that very few people acknowledged Ranveer Singh for playing the tricky character of Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba. Ranveer added by saying that he feels that out of the three roles, Simmba was the most difficult because he had to keep the perfect balance between the times when the character is serious and when the hero needs a goofy touch.

Alia Bhatt added to the conversation saying that she feels that in today’s generation, every hero has certain expectations to live up to, from the audience point of view. According to Alia, male actors think that they owe it to their fan-base and prefer to do mainstream roles, more often than not, which Alia thinks is not a bad thing. Later, in reference to Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Alia said that it is extremely difficult to make a film like that and be able to reach to the pan-Indian audience, for everyone to be coming and dancing in the theatres. She praised Ranveer for his work in Simmba. Alia Bhatt concluded by saying that it is harder to make a hit-film but easier to make a good film.

