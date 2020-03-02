Ranveer Singh And Zoya Akhtar's Adorable Pictures Set Friendship Goals

Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar are one of the best actor-director duos in the Bollywood industry today. The pair worked together in 2015, for Dil Dhadakne Do. Along with Ranveer Singh, the lead cast of the movie also included Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma. The movie did fairly well at the box-office.

In 2019, the two reunited for the most critically acclaimed film of the year, Gully Boy. The film also had Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Chaturvedi in lead roles. Gully Boy did extremely good at the box-office and was even considered in the Oscars race. The movie revolved around the lives of Indian street rappers and gained immense love from the audience. Beating Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black (2005), Gully Boy also made history at one of the biggest Indian award show, winning 13 Filmfare Awards.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Highest And Lowest Rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes

Apart from having a streak of giving block-busters, it is often noticed that Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar share amazing off-screen chemistry as well. Here are some adorable pictures of Ranveer and Zoya together-

Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar’s adorable pictures

Also Read | Mahesh Babu To Make His Bollywood Debut In A Sajid Nadiadwala Film Starring Ranveer Singh?

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Perfect Poses From Their Grand Wedding

On the work front

Ranveer Singh is currently looking forward to his upcoming film '83, in which he will play the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev. Actress Deepika Padukone, wife of Ranveer Singh, will portray the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi in the film. '83 will be hitting the theatres on April 10, 2020. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh has also started shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht, which is said to release in 2021.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Twinning Shimmery Outfits Win Over Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.