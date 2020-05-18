Disha Patani & Other B-town Divas Who Played Noteworthy Leading Ladies In Biopics

Disha Patani's last film Malang did decent business at the box-office and was a hit. The actor is considered amongst the most talked about celebs in the country. Be it for Disha Patani's fitness obsessions or her uber-chic ensembles, the Bharat actor always manages to stay in the limelight. She will be next seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe.

Disha Patani made her much-anticipated debut in 2016 with a biopic. In the last decade, several Bollywood actors have made quite a mark with their stellar performances in biopics. Be it, Sonam Kapoor, in Neerja or Disha Patani in M.S Dhoni. So let's take a look at the list of female superstars who portrayed heroic roles as leading ladies in biopics.

Bollywood Divas Who Played Important Roles In Biopics

Disha Patani (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Disha Patani made a ground-breaking Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey's M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. As the name suggests, it a biopic based on the life of former Indian skipper M.S Dhoni. Disha Patani played the role of Dhoni aka Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend in the film. Disha Patani's character in the blockbuster film dies in a car crash.

Sonam Kapoor (Neerja)

Sonam Kapoor got national recognition for essaying the role of National hero Neerja in the movie Neerja. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Neerja is a heroic story of a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save others and was shot by terrorists while she was protecting hostages in a hijacked plane. Sonam Kapoor's stupendous performance in the biopic was highly lauded by critics. Sonam Kapoor also cemented her place in Bollywood as a bankable female star with Neerja.

Fatima Sana Sheikh (Dangal)

Fatima Sana Sheikh shocked the nation with her marvellous display as Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal. Fatima Sana Sheikh played the role of an International wrestling star in the biopic. The actor trained for over months in order to get into the skin of her character in the film. Dangal is counted amongst the most successful Bollywood films of all times. The movie was helmed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Priyanka Chopra (Mary Kom)

Priyanka Chopra looked every bit of her character in Mary Kom's biopic of the same title. Directed by Omung Kumar, this Priyanka Chopra starrer proved to be a mountainous hit at the box-office. It revolves around the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom, and her life struggles, who paved her way to Olympics. In fact, she is also a recipient of Olympic medals amid several other International titles even after marriage and kids.

