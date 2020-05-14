Disha Patani's Films In Which Her Character Does Not Seem To Have A Happily Ever After

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani is one of the most talked-about actors of recent times. Her last thriller flick Malang turned out to be a commercial success at the box-office. The Bharat actor has an impeccable box-office record, as most of her films are blockbuster hits. Disha Patanai is a tabloid favourite, who always manages to stay in the limelight. Sometimes even for her personal equation with Tiger Shroff, and for her alluring looks.

With scrolling through Disha Patani's movies list we could not fail to notice one similarity in the majority of her projects and that absence of happy endings for her characters. Be it her ground-breaking debut film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, released in 2016 or Baaghi 2 with Tiger. Have a look below-

Movies in which Disha's character had a tragic ending

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Disha Patani became the National Crush of India when she marked her much-anticipated Bollywood debut in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story four years back. Disha was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the biopic, and fans were in awe of their chemistry. But sadly Patani's character in the movie was short-lived as she meets with an accident and dies in a car crash. The sequence is shown with song Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega playing in the background, makes her death scene even more impactful and was definitely a highlight in the movie.

Baaghi 2 (2018)

When makers of the Baaghi franchise announced its sequel, fans could not wait to to see Disha Patani and her alleged beau Tiger Shroff sharing screen space for the first time. Disha Patani and Tiger played a romantic couple in Baagi 2. However, due to family pressure, both call it quits in the movie. A few years later, now housewife and mother Disha approaches Tiger to look out for their missing daughter. But somehow Tiger's character Ronny does not believe her, and she commits suicide in the film. The audiences and critics were on the edge of their seats when she jumps off a multi-storey building in Baaghi 2. Another tragic ending for Disha's role in Baaghi 2.

Bharat (2019)

Disha Patani got the opportunity of working with the mega movie star in Bharat, and the gorgeous actor grabbed it with both hands. Salman Khan and Disha Patani played a romantic couple in the Bharat, who works at the circus. Everything goes smoothly until the day Salman aka Bharat decides to quit his dangerous job at the circus and search for something stable in life. Guess, what not only he leaves the circus, but breaks up with Radha too, and yet again Disha Patani is left heartbroken in the romantic drama.

