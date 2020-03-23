Disha Patani Can't Wait To Get Back In Action After Her Quarantine

Among all the other celebrities, Disha Patani has also confined herself to her house and is enjoying some self-isolation time amid the Coronavirus pandemic. She keeps sharing pictures and videos to keep her fans updated about her quarantine life. She often spends her days spending time with her pets and her family. But it seems that the Malang actor is now missing the action in her life. She recently took to her social media to share a video with her fans.

Disha Patani missing "some action in life"

Sharing the post on her Instagram, Disha Patani is seen practicing her spinning hook kick. She captioned the post with, "Missing the action💀 (sic)". Patani looks pretty dressed in a pair of loose black tracks and a black jacket. With a messy ponytail, she chose to wear a pair of black sneakers with her outfit.

Disha Patani's love for fitness is no secret to her fans. She is often seen sharing her workout videos and pictures with her fans. With the gyms closed down amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the actor is definitely missing working out. Check out her other workout videos.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. She will reportedly be seen in KTina and Sangamithra. The actor has also reportedly been roped in for Ek Villain 2 and Salman Khan's Radhe.

