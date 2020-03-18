Disha Patani Practices Social Distancing By Chilling With A Hawk And Her Pet Bella

Malang actor Disha Patani has been making the most out of social distancing. The gorgeous actor was seen spending some quality time with her pet dog, Bella. Disha Patani took to her Instagram account and revealed that she was hanging out with a Hawk during her downtime. She took to her Instagram story and posted videos and pictures with her pet as well as the glorious bird.

ALSO READ: 19-year-old Disha Patani's Audition For A Cold Cream Advertisement Is #FlashbackFriday

Disha Patani’s Instagram

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Is All Praise For Fans Who Recreated Her Looks On Instagram

Disha Patani’s Instagram is proof of how fond she is of animals and birds. She herself has not one but four pets. She had previously revealed that the names of her pets are Bella, Keety, Goku and Jasmine. Disha Patani’s Instagram account is filled with pictures of her pet dog Bella as well as her cat Keety. Disha Patani is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing details about her day to day life with her fans. Disha Patani’s photos are much liked and by her fans who often praise her for her fashion looks.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The Mohit Suri directorial also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. She was hugely acknowledged for her acting and her screen presence. In the coming future, she will be seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial and Salman Khan starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani's Dance Videos Will Bring Out The Dancer In You, Watch

ALSO READ: Disha Patani's BTS Video From 'Malang' Sets Show Efforts Behind Her Character's Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.