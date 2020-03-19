Fan Compares Disha Patani's Looks To Different Chocolates | See Pictures

After Aditi Rao Hydari was compared to different hand sanitisers, Disha Patani is being compared to different chocolates by a fan. From Silk Oreo, 5-Star, Kit-Kat, Perk to Munch and Amul's orange chocolate, Disha's different looks do have an uncanny similarity.
Disha Patani as Chocolate🍫— ❤S A M❤ (@beingsam45) March 18, 2020
Thread❤
Dairymilk 😋💜 pic.twitter.com/r12ZIDAg4r
KitKat 💌🍫 pic.twitter.com/plgmonsPDJ— ❤S A M❤ (@beingsam45) March 18, 2020
5 Star🍫💛 pic.twitter.com/rxzUoI327W— ❤S A M❤ (@beingsam45) March 18, 2020
Amul🍫🍂 pic.twitter.com/ClX1ShBZ38— ❤S A M❤ (@beingsam45) March 18, 2020
Snickers🍫💜 pic.twitter.com/Xo4joRtZCe— ❤S A M❤ (@beingsam45) March 18, 2020
Perk🍫💙 pic.twitter.com/II2IhIn4yI— ❤S A M❤ (@beingsam45) March 18, 2020
Munch🍫💜 pic.twitter.com/e5ZONGdj1e— ❤S A M❤ (@beingsam45) March 18, 2020
It seems Disha is also making the most of her social distancing time amidst the COVID-10 outbreak. The Baaghi 2 actor has been spending some gala time with her pet dog Bella as well as a hawk. Disha also shared some adorable videos on her Instagram story.
Disha Patani spends her time with pet Bella and a Hawk!#DishaPatani#Bella#Malang#mamahawk#babyshark— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) March 18, 2020
source: disha patani insta pic.twitter.com/Xh7Fx2d8y8
Disha Patani was recently seen shaking a leg in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3. The actor will next be seen in the film Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and the film is scheduled for a 2021 release.
