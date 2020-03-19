The Debate
Fan Compares Disha Patani's Looks To Different Chocolates | See Pictures

Bollywood News

Disha Patani was recently seen shaking a leg in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3. The actor will next be seen in the film Ek Villain 2 alongside John, Aditya & Tara.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Disha Patani

After Aditi Rao Hydari was compared to different hand sanitisers, Disha Patani is being compared to different chocolates by a fan. From Silk Oreo, 5-Star, Kit-Kat, Perk to Munch and Amul's orange chocolate, Disha's different looks do have an uncanny similarity.

READ | Disha Patani practices social distancing by chilling with a hawk and her pet Bella

Take a look:

Disha Patani having a fun time during social distancing

It seems Disha is also making the most of her social distancing time amidst the COVID-10 outbreak. The Baaghi 2 actor has been spending some gala time with her pet dog Bella as well as a hawk. Disha also shared some adorable videos on her Instagram story.

READ | Disha Patani is all praise for close friend Tiger Shroff's moves in 'Disco Dancer 2.0'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me, passing my days at home like this 🐰

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha Patani was recently seen shaking a leg in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3. The actor will next be seen in the film Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and the film is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Disha Patani’s latest post is every Dragon Ball Z fan’s ultimate delight

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Do you love me🐰

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
