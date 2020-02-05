Disha Patani Spotted In An All-black No-makeup Look With Her Dog. See Pictures

Disha Patani is known for her acting and as well as trendy fashion choices. She regularly treats her fans with her glamourous photoshoot pictures on social media. She also shares her workout videos and pictures to inspire her fans. Apart from her glamourous posts and workout videos, she is also seen posing with her four-legged friends. Recently the actor was pictured with her pet in an all-black no-makeup look.

The Baaghi 2 actor is currently busy with promotions of her movie Malang. In the break time that she got recently, she was pictured out and about in the city with her pet dog. Disha was pictured wearing a casual yet comfortable black tracksuit that also had white stripes on arms. Disha completed the look with white sneakers. She was seen cuddling with her dog as she held him in her arms as she strolled around with a smile. The actor was pictured in a de-glam look as she opted for a makeup-free look. She was pictured after her dance rehearsals.

Actor Disha Patani is one of the promising actors currently working in Bollywood. Apart from being a style icon for her fans, the actor is known for her love towards animals, especially her pets. In many media interactions, Disha has expressed her affection of the same. She is willing to adopt more pets but her small space at her house comes in the way of this.

Disha Patani will be next seen in Malang that also features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and is expected to release on February 7, 2020. In the film, Disha and Aditya will be seen doing a lot of underwater sports and high octane action sequences. The duo had to undergo extensive training to pull off the stunts easily.

