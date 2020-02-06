Disha Patani Looks Unrecognisable In THIS Throwback Pic From Her School Days, See Here

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood and ever since her debut, she has managed to win the hearts of audiences with her versatile acting skills and steller performances back-to-back.

READ: Disha Patani Gives Major Fashion Inspiration In These Splendid Gowns, See Pics

And while Patani is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans to some sizzling pictures, a throwback picture of sorts is doing rounds on social media. A picture from her school days has gone viral and the young star looks absolutely unrecognizable in it. She can be seen wearing a grey school uniform along with a white dupatta.

Disha Patani's unrecognisable picture

Throwback Thursday: ‘Malang’ actress Disha Patani looks unrecognizable in THIS picture | Hindi Movie News https://t.co/4JM6DZckQZ pic.twitter.com/y6iIhJtOwP — Dailyanjal (@dailyanjal) February 6, 2020

A few months before, the actress's first audition tape for a cold cream ad surfaced. In the video, the then 19-year-old can be seen changing a series of outfits and reciting a few lines for a cold cream commercial thus showing off her acting skills. Reportedly, after doing a series of commercials, Disha finally received her big break in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S Dhoni. Watch the video below-

And now a few years down the line, Disha Patani is one of the most sought after actors in the industry. She has done an array of different roles in some of the most blockbuster films.

READ: Disha Patani Shows Off Her Moves On 'Dance Plus 5' Sets As 'Malang' Cast Graces The Show

She will be seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles. Malang is helmed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release on February 7, 2020. Apart from that, she will be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe, which will be directed by Prabhu Dheva. It is expected to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020.

READ: Disha Patani Unfazed By Nepotism In Bollywood; Has THIS To Say About It

READ: Did You Know Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Patani Is An Army Lieutenant?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.