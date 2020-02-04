Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone & Hina Khan Prove 'Orange Is The New Black'

Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Hina Khan seem to be Bollywood's new orange brigade. Besides proving their mettle as actors, these three divas along with a few others looked ravishing in orange outfits. They seem to prove that orange is in the new black.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani recently sported an orange bikini on the sets of her upcoming movie Malang. It was for video of the title track of the movie. She wore an orange two-piece with the top styled in a bandeau fashion. Her hair was styled in a wet grungy sort of a look to keep in with the beach vibes in the song.

Deepika Padukone

While promoting her latest film, Chhapak, Deepika Padukone was also spotted in an orange dress. It was a sleeveless bodycon dress with which she sported statement earrings. She also styled her hair in a sleek side-parted hairstyle. On another occasion, Deepika posed with husband, Ranveer Singh in an orange sweater. Yet again, she paired a white and blue striped pantsuit with bright orange heels making it a colour-pop fashion moment.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is currently busy with the promotions of her Bollywood debut movie, Hacked. It tells the story of a woman being subjected to social media stalking and the repercussions such a thing has. Hina Khan too sported an orange pantsuit on one occasion. It had a wrapped, asymmetrical top with a wide-legged trouser. She paired her outfit with animal-printed stilettos and a double-layered gold necklace. Another time she sported an orange pullover while posing for a sun-kissed photo.

Image source: Disha Patani Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram, Hina Khan Instagram

