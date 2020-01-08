Disha Patani's Film Debut Was Not MS Dhoni But THIS Tamil Film

Bollywood actress Disha Patani became a known name post her debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story as Sakshi Dhoni. The star is currently awaiting the release of her next Malang, starring opposite Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Once the fame hits, fans are always curious to find out new information about their favourite celebrities. Disha Patani is no different for them when it comes to discovering new things about her. Here are a few lesser-known facts of the Baaghi star.

Facts about Disha Patani that you probably did not know about

The Dairy Milk Silk Girl

Disha Patani is the girl from the Cadbury Dairy Milk Bubbly advertisement. She also featured in multiple ads including Garnier and Aircel. She was also seen in an advertisement for Imperial Blue.

Film Debut

Many of her fans believe that she made her film debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. But she made her debut with a Telugu film titled Loafer. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and also stars Varun Tej and Revathi.

B. Tech Degree

The star has a B. Tech Degree where she specialised in Computer Science. She is a University graduate from Amity University, Lucknow. A throwback picture from her profile also shows that she was the Head Girl during her school days.

Femina Miss India Runner Up

She was one of the participants for Femina Miss India Indore in 2013. Although she did not win the title, she was ranked the runner up of the event. The actor used to be a model before making her debut as an actor.

The casting of Baaghi 1

Most of her fans don't know that she was the first choice for the lead in Baaghi 1. However, she was later replaced by Shraddha Kapoor for the role. The makers made up for this by signing her for the second installment of the film.

