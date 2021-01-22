Disha Patani Flaunts Her Dancing Skills, Shroff Siblings React On The Video

Disha Patani's weekend is full of energy as the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a dance video. "Just chilling," she captioned the video as she flaunted her stunning dance moves on "Tap In", a song by American rapper Saweetie.

Tiger Shroff dropped a series of emojis on Disha's dance video and Krishna Shroff wrote, "Okaaay, I see you girlll." [sic]. Suzanne Khan, meanwhile, wrote, "wowww" The video received over 4 lakh likes within two hours of sharing.

Just chilling ðŸ¸ Choreography Alisha Behura, Ankan Sen ðŸ¥°â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ dancing with my beauty Dimple Kotecha â¤ï¸ #tapin @Saweetie pic.twitter.com/FRcCr6eGc0 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) January 22, 2021

Disha Patani on personal & professional front

Disha Patani had been in the news recently for her personal life, after her trip to the Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Though she did not post any pictures with her Baaghi 2 co-star, the trip became a talking point over her updates from the trip and photos displaying her fit physique.

On the work front, Disha Patani had one film that released last year, Malang. The movie was directed by Mohit Suri and she was paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Malang was a romantic-action thriller, and the chemistry of the leads, and music was appreciated. The film was a success at the box office, going on to earn over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Disha now has multiple films in her kitty. She will next feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, where she is paired opposite Salman Khan.

She is also reuniting with her Malang director Mohit Suri on the sequel of the Sidharth Malhotra film Ek Villain. The movie is set to star John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor as well. She is also collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for a film titled KTina.

