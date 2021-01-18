Disha Patani Grooves To Peppy Beats Of Tiger Shroff's New Song 'Casanova'

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have not made their relationship public but their social media posts speak volumes about their bond. Recently, the Malang actress grooved to the peppy track of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff titled Casanova that released a couple of days back. Casanova is Tiger’s second song; he made his debut as a singer last year with the single Unbelievable. Casanova is about a ladies’ man who mends his philandering ways after setting sight on a certain woman.

Disha Patani grooves to Casanova

The video of the actress was shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram where she can be seen looking beautiful while grooving on the track and copying the style of the Heropanti actor. With his second song, the actor inaugurated his new YouTube channel. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "‘I was a Casanova before I saw you girl’. Happy to present to you my second single, ‘Casanova’ as the very first video on my Official YouTube channel. Would love to hear your feedback in the comments below! Also do let me know what kind of content would you like to see on this channel. Thank You for always supporting me with all the love and appreciation. I do what I do because of you all, this one's for you."

Earlier, Tiger said in an Instagram post that singing was more challenging for him than intense action sequences involving jumping from one building to another. He also said that dancing to his own music has been a long-standing dream for him. Earlier, Tiger had shared the teaser of the single and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani couldn't keep calm! The teaser that shows Tiger flaunting his dancing skills left Disha impressed. 'How multi-talented can you be Tiger Shroff?', wrote Disha as she shared the video. Tiger's video received over 8 lakh views. Krishna Shroff also dropped star emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani had been in the news recently for her personal life, after her recent trip to the Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Though she did not post any pictures with her Baaghi 2 co-star, yet the trip was much talked about because of the pictures that the actress shared of her fit physique.

