Disha Patani hops into an auto rickshaw as paparazzi chases her in Mumbai; see pics

The stars of the film industry are known for their swanky four-wheelers, that are usually at the center of paparazzi attention upon their arrival. However, some of them are known to ditch their cars and hop onto an auto-rickshaw occasionally for convenience or save time on the streets of Mumbai. That was the scene recently when Disha Patani was snapped in an auto-rickshaw.

Disha Patani takes auto-rickshaw ride

Disha Patani had recently headed to Versova, reportedly for a shoot with Varun Dhawan at Madh Island. The paparazzi did not want to leave the opportunity to click the actor and followed her right to the jetty through which she travelled to the shooting spot. If that was a different mode of transport than usual, there was more, as later she got into an auto-rickshaw as well.

The actor had all eyes on her in a black-avatar as she got into the three-wheeler with a team member.

This is not the first time that the Bharat star has chosen the three-wheeler for her ride; she has been spotted doing so in the past as well. A few years ago, she was spotted in an auto-rickshaw, similarly making sending the paparazzi into a frenzy.

Disha Patani on personal & professional front

Disha Patani had been in the news recently for her personal life, after her trip to the Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Though she did not post any pictures with her Baaghi 2 co-star, the trip became a talking point over her updates from the trip and photos displaying her fit physique.

On the work front, Disha Patani had one film that released last year, Malang. The movie was directed by Mohit Suri and she was paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Malang was a romantic-action thriller, and the chemistry of the leads, and music was appreciated. The film was a success at the box office, going on to earn over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Disha now has multiple films in her kitty. She will next feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, where she is paired opposite Salman Khan.

She is also reuniting with her Malang director Mohit Suri on the sequel of the Sidharth Malhotra film Ek Villain. The movie is set to star John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor as well. She is also collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for a film titled KTina.

