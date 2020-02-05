Disha Patani Gives Major Fashion Inspiration In These Splendid Gowns, See Pics

Disha Patani is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Malang. The actor would be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. She is also best known for her unique and bold fashion choices. Here are a few of her gown looks to inspire your wardrobe.

Black thigh-high slit gown

Disha Patani recently opted for a black thigh-high slit gown for the promotions of her upcoming movie Malang. Her outfit was a black tube gown complemented with a floral print on the side of her waist. For her glam, she pulled off a black smokey eye look paired with nude lips. Her open loose wavy curls balanced her whole look. She accessorised the whole attire with a unique bracelet and studded earrings. Disha Patani’s whole look was completed with black strappy stilettos.

Green sequin gown

Disha Patani opted for a fully embellished blingy emerald green dress for the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Malang. The green bling dress was by Yousef Al Jasmi. The bling ensemble had a thigh-high slit and high-neck detail. The actor opted for green and golden bold eye makeup look with winged eyeliner to complete it. She went for filled-in brows and heavy coats of mascara with nude lips to complete her look. She opted for clear strappy heels that complimented her outfit perfectly. For the hairstyle, Disha went for tight curls and kept her hair open. She was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Black embellished gown

Disha Patani wore an adorable black full-sleeve gown for an event. Her gown had silver embellishments all over with a deep hemp neckline and frontal slit. She kept her look glammed up with black smokey eyes and nude lips. The actor completed her look with black strappy heels.

Blue floral gown

Disha Patani donned a stunning blue floral gown for a photoshoot. Her gown had an elongated flare and beautiful neckline that made her look even more adorable. For her glam, she rocked a pink colour and blue eyeliner on her eyes and paired it with nude lips. The actor completed the look with long studded earrings.

Golden tube gown

Disha Patani donned a golden tube gown for an event. Her gown had a beautiful knot and sequin all over. She paired it with long earrings and golden stilettos. She completed the look with balanced makeup and a high rise ponytail.

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

