Salman Khan Recalls Playing Wingman For Aditya Roy Kapur, Dishes Out His MAIN Advice

Salman Khan taking a trip down memory lane revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur fell in 'love' with a girl while shooting for London Dreams. The Dabangg actor revealed that the girl Kapur liked was 'very beautiful', and at that time did not know how to approach her. And so playing Cupid, he advised her to walk up to the girl and ask her for a kiss. Narrating how the event transpired, the actor informed that everything worked out well and that Kapur also got a kiss from the girl.

READ: Salman Khan Has His 'Subah Ki Coffee' With A Dose Of Laughter, See Picture

It all transpired on the sets of Bigg Boss

The above-mentioned event took place when Aditya came on Bigg Boss 13 to promote his upcoming film Malang, which will hit the theatres this Friday (February 7). He was accompanied by his co-stars Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor. Salman also recited a few dialogues of Malang in the signature style of his iconic character Chulbul Pandey, at the request of his close friend Anil, who plays a police inspector in the film.

The team also interacted with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Aditya even sang his popular song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, as Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh recreated ‘that’ scene from the film. Kunal also joined in, recreating the Aashiqui 2 moment with Shehnaaz Gill.

READ: Not Salman Khan Or Ranveer Singh But Akshay Kumar To Play The Lead In 'Dhoom 4'?

Malang will be starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu alongside Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. All the characters played by these actors have a different shade to their personality. The trailer of the movie gives a glimpse of each of these characters Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will release on February 7, 2020.

READ: Salman Khan Shares First Look Of Sooraj Pancholi's 'Hawa Singh'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.