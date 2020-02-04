Disha Patani Shows Off Her Moves On 'Dance Plus 5' Sets As 'Malang' Cast Graces The Show

Disha Patani is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Malang. The actor would be featured alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Recently, the Malang cast visited the sets of Dance Plus 5. Disha Patani set the stage on fire with her amazing dance moves on the show.

Disha Patani shared a video on her Instagram handle in which the actor is seen dancing on the tunes of the song Hui Malang from the movie Malang. The actor turned up the heat on the dance floor as she performed live on stage. She was accompanied by the mentors of Dance Plus 5, Dharmesh, Karishma, Punit and all the contestants of the show.

Disha Patani pulled off a sporty look as she wore multi-coloured textured pants with a cut-out pink and white crop top. Her look was completed with blue sneakers and open hair. The actor also gave a glimpse of the episode on social media. Captioning the post with beautiful words, she wrote that she had a blast while promoting Malang at Dance Plus.

About the movie, Malang

Malang will be releasing on February 7, 2020. The film will see Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Luv Ranjan.

In one of Disha's recent interviews, she informed that she along with Aditya did some extensive training for the underwater sports they performed in the movie. She was also asked about the picture on the movie poster where she is seen kissing Aditya in a unique way. Disha said that it was tough and that one needs core strength to pull off the stunt.

Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram

