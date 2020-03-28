Disha Patani Is A Vision In White In This Throwback Picture From Her First Film, 'Loafer'

Every actor holds a special memory of their first film. The same goes for actor Disha Patani who recently took to her social media to share a glimpse of herself in a throwback picture right from her first film. Disha Patani made her acting debut with the Telugu film Loafer in the year 2015.

Disha Patani then went on to make her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the film MS: Dhoni The Untold Story. Since then, Disha Patani has had a glorious journey in the film industry. Going down the memory lane, Disha Patani shared a throwback picture of herself from her debut film Loafer.

Disha Patani can be seen looking beautiful in a white lehenga

Disha Patani looks ethereal in the picture in a white lehenga which she has paired up with a white dupatta. Disha Patani is literally looking like a vision in white in the picture. Disha Patani can be seen as further lighting up the frame with her million dollar smile. Check out her picture.

Disha Patani recently showcased her makeup skills for her fans

Disha Patani captioned the picture as 'throwback to my first film.' Currently like all the other Bollywood celebs, Disha is also self-isolating herself in this COVID-19 lockdown phase. The Malang actor had also showcased her makeup skills recently by sharing a tutorial video with her fans. Disha will soon be seen opposite Salman Khan in the much-awaited movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The film will be helmed by Prabhudeva. The movie will also be starring Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The movie will be releasing on May 22, 2020.

